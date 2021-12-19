COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1 new asymptomatic case, 14 imported infections

One COVID-19 asymptomatic case and 14 imported infections were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

The local patient is a 61-year-old male who lived in Germany, tested positive and was treated at hospital in Germany in May. He returned China from Germany on October 18 and arrived Shanghai on November 3 after quarantine was lifted. He tested positive on December 17 at local hospital when he had nucleic acid testing before leaving Shanghai.

His 42 close contacts in Shanghai have already been put under medical observation. The places he visited have been disinfected.

Of all the 388 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. Seven are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while three asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.

The first imported patient, a Chinese working in Zambia, and the second patient, a Chinese working in Guinea, arrived at the Pudong International Airport on December 14 on the same flight via Ethiopia.

The third patient is a Chinese working in El Salvador who arrived at the local airport on December 14 via Spain.

The fourth patient, a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States, the fifth patient, a Chinese living in the United States, the sixth patient, a Chinese studying in the United States, and the seventh patient, a Taiwan resident studying in the United States arrived at the local airport on December 14 on the same flight.

The eighth is a Chinese working in Sri Lanka who arrived at the local airport on December 4.

The ninth and tenth patients are Chinese working in Jamaica who arrived at the local airport on December 15 via Germany.

The 11th and 12th patients are Chinese working in Nigeria who arrived at the local airport on December 15 via the Netherlands.

The 13th patient is a Chinese working in Papua New Guinea who arrived at the local airport on December 15 via Australia.

The 14th patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the local airport on December 17.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 307 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,571 imported cases, 2,476 have been discharged upon recovery and 95 are still hospitalized.

Five imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.