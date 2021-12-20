News / Metro

Doctors utilize technology to diagnose woman with rare spleen condition

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:07 UTC+8, 2021-12-20       0
Doctors at Shanghai's Renji Hospital diagnosed a female patient with a rare benign disease of the spleen via high-end ultrasound technology.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:07 UTC+8, 2021-12-20       0

Doctors at Shanghai's Renji Hospital diagnosed a female patient with a rare benign disease of the spleen via high-end ultrasound technology.

A 36-millimeter mass was discovered on the spleen of the woman, aged 42, during a health check-up last year. She went to several well-known hospitals for further analysis, and doctors suspected the mass was a hemangioma, requiring close monitoring.

During another check this year, the mass was found to have grown larger, indicating a possibility of cancer. The woman was frightened and went to Renji Hospital to see doctors there.

Dr Jiang Lixin, director of the ultrasound medicine department, received the patient and conducted a detailed check and ruled out the possibility of hemangioma. He carefully studied the case and confirmed it was sclerosing angiomatoid nodular transformation (SANT) of the spleen, a very rare benign disease. It is usually found among middle-aged woman and most cases have no symptoms.

Though it is a benign disease, doctors suggest surgery as some patients with this condition may suffer from anemia.

The patient has now undergone surgery and pathological examination has confirmed that the condition was indeed SANT, the hospital said.

Doctors utilize technology to diagnose woman with rare spleen condition
Ti Gong

Dr Jiang Lixin conducts an ultrasound check on the patient.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     