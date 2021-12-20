COVID-19 in Shanghai: 16 new imported cases reported

They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery and three local asymptomatic patients are undergoing medical observation now.

The city reported 16 imported COVID-19 cases on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first and second patients are a Chinese mother and her son living and studying in the United States who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on December 12.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Georgia who arrived at the local airport on December 14 via the Netherlands.

The fourth patient, a Chinese studying in the UK, and the fifth patient, a Chinese working in Spain, arrived at the local airport on December 14 on the same flight.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in Nigeria who arrived at the local airport on December 14 via Germany.

The seventh patient is a Chinese working in the Democratic Republic of the Congo who arrived at the local airport on December 14 via Ethiopia.

The eighth patient is a Chinese working in Jamaica who arrived at the local airport on December 15 via Germany.

The ninth patient is a Chinese studying in Australia who arrived at the local airport on December 15.

The 10th and 11th patients, Chinese studying in the US, and the 12th patient, a Chinese working in the US, arrived at the local airport on December 16 on the same flight.

The 13th patient is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the local airport on December 17 via Finland.

The 14th patient is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the local airport on December 17 via Canada.

The 15th patient is a Chinese traveling in the United States who arrived at the local airport on December 18.

The 16th patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on December 18.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 364 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,587 imported cases, 2,481 have been discharged upon recovery and 106 are still hospitalized.

Four imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 388 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. Seven are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while three asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.