Here's cheers to wine company's China pour

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Ti Gong

Award-winning Californian wine brand Barefoot has introduced four varieties to China.

Barefoot, by the century-old California-headquartered E. & J. Gallo Winery, had sales of 243 million liters in 2020, which is almost 1.3 billion glasses of wine.

It has introduced four varieties – Moscato, Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot – to the Chinese mainland jointly with Summergate Fine Wines & Spirits.

"As wine culture becomes more popular in China, we believe more consumers will enter the market in the next few years, and drinking occasions will become more diverse," said Bill McMorran, vice president and general manager of E. & J. Gallo Winery Asia Pacific.

He was speaking at a launch party in Shanghai this week.

Senior sales director Nick Elki believed it's the right time to enter the domestic market so as to adapt to the changing wine market worldwide.

The products are now available at Summergate's online stores. They will be available on the shelves on Freshippo.

Private research agency ASKCI Consulting found the market size of the wine industry in China has increased from 80 billion yuan (US$12.55 billion) in 2016 to 103.7 billion yuan in 2020. And it is estimated to reach 110.7 billion yuan in 2021.