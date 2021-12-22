Another pet fox abandoned in Putuo, spotted at Metro station

An Arctic fox was spotted at a Metro station in Putuo District recently, triggering panic among passengers. It was a second incident involving an abandoned fox this month.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

An Arctic fox was spotted at a Metro station in Putuo District recently, triggering panic among passengers, police said on Wednesday.

Officers of the Zhenru police station said they were alerted on December 6 and rushed to the scene on Taopu Road.

The white fox was wandering at the Shanghai West Railway Station of Metro lines 11 and 15, unnerving many passengers, police said.

They lured the fox into a cage with food and sent the animal to Shanghai Zoo the next day.

The fox was abandoned by its owner, a second incident of its kind in the district this month, Putuo police said.

Early this month, an abandoned fox entered a residential building, also on Taopu Road.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

"It seemed to have stayed in the building for two to three days, and did not leave at all," a resident recalled. "It climbed the stairs to the top, frightening some residents who did not dare to enter the building, and we called police for help."

The fox was raised as a pet by a woman resident but abandoned the animal after she moved out, police said after an investigation.

The fox was also sent to Shanghai Zoo.

Both foxes are healthy, the zoo said.

Some animals are not suitable for rearing like pets, and foxes like digging holes and gnawing furniture like sofa and tables, the zoo operator noted.

Moreover, it is difficult for foxes who have been fed artificially to survive if they are released into the wild, it added.

