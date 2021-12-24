News / Metro

Traffic ban around Bund area on New Year's Eve

Chen Huizhi
  17:19 UTC+8, 2021-12-24       0
No celebration event allowed for New Year on the Bund, Huangpu District police announce.
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Vehicles will be banned from certain area around the Bund on New Year's Eve, Shanghai police said on Friday.

From 8pm on December 31 to 1am on January 1, pedestrians will only be allowed in the area surrounded by Beisuzhou Road, Xizang Road N., Beijing Road W., Chengdu Road N., Yan'an Road E., Xizang Road S., Fuxing Road E., Waimalu and the riverside.

Also, the Jiangxi Road off-ramp from Yan'an Elevated Road will close, with cars only allowed to use the Bund Tunnel.

There will be no New Year's celebration event on the Bund this year, Huangpu District police told Shanghai Daily.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Huangpu
Fuxing Road
Follow Us

