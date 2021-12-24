Suzhou Creek waterfront lit up like a theater

Jing'an District marked completion of the Suzhou Creek illumination project by turning on all the lights, creating numerous shows along the banks.

With lights blinking and music playing, Suzhou Creek waterfront in Jing'an District was turned into an outdoor theater with spectacular light displays on show by moonlight.

Yesterday evening, Jing'an turned on all the landscape lights along Suzhou Creek, marking the completion of the waterfront illumination project.

Colorful light displays illuminated the 4.7-kilometer north bank from Yuanjing Road to Henan Road M. Bridge, and the 1.6-kilometer south bank from Anyuan Road to Chengdu Road N.

The waterfront was checkered with light and shade, allowing people to become immersed in the wonderland of light.

In Butterfly Bay Park, the lights created a fairy tale of flying butterflies, jumping squirrels and falling leaves wreathed in smoke.

At the park gate, the water light show depicted lotus bursting into a carnival of purple and whales swimming in mid-air. And it felt like the stars were twinkling on the ground.

The lights will now be turned on from 6pm to 10pm. Between May 1 and October 1, it will be adjusted from 7pm to 11pm.

