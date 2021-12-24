News / Metro

Suzhou Creek waterfront lit up like a theater

Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:37 UTC+8, 2021-12-24       0
Jing'an District marked completion of the Suzhou Creek illumination project by turning on all the lights, creating numerous shows along the banks.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:37 UTC+8, 2021-12-24       0
Shot by Li Qian. Edited by Li Qian. Subtitles by Li Qian.

With lights blinking and music playing, Suzhou Creek waterfront in Jing'an District was turned into an outdoor theater with spectacular light displays on show by moonlight.

Yesterday evening, Jing'an turned on all the landscape lights along Suzhou Creek, marking the completion of the waterfront illumination project.

Colorful light displays illuminated the 4.7-kilometer north bank from Yuanjing Road to Henan Road M. Bridge, and the 1.6-kilometer south bank from Anyuan Road to Chengdu Road N.

The waterfront was checkered with light and shade, allowing people to become immersed in the wonderland of light.

In Butterfly Bay Park, the lights created a fairy tale of flying butterflies, jumping squirrels and falling leaves wreathed in smoke.

At the park gate, the water light show depicted lotus bursting into a carnival of purple and whales swimming in mid-air. And it felt like the stars were twinkling on the ground.

The lights will now be turned on from 6pm to 10pm. Between May 1 and October 1, it will be adjusted from 7pm to 11pm.

Suzhou Creek waterfront lit up like a theater
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Light displays underneath the North-South Elevated Road

Suzhou Creek waterfront lit up like a theater
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Water light show outside Butterfly Bay Park

Suzhou Creek waterfront lit up like a theater
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Waterfront historical buildings are lit up by lights.

Suzhou Creek waterfront lit up like a theater
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Changping Road Bridge is bathed in soft light.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Suzhou Creek
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     