News / Metro

City's first offline service center for online hospitals debuts

Cai Wenjun
  21:09 UTC+8, 2021-12-24       0
Shanghai's first offline experience center for Internet hospitals debuted at Renji Hospital to help patients have a better experience with online services.
Shanghai's first offline experience center for Internet hospitals debuted at Renji Hospital to help patients have a better experience with online services, the hospital announced on Friday.

On the first day of a trial operation on Wednesday, about 600 patients and family members received instructions on online services at the center, which is located in the outpatient hall of Renji's Pudong branch.

Staff helped patients, especially the elderly, reserve outpatient services, check their medical test results and pay bills on smartphones while collecting their feedback.

The online outpatient service on Thursday increased by 36 percent from the previous day and 70 percent from the same day last week.

Renji said its Internet hospital service was launched in March 2020 under the requirement of the intelligent hospital project and COVID-19 prevention and control. Patients are encouraged to use the online service to avoid gatherings.

Currently, the Internet hospital offers follow-up outpatient services, drug prescriptions, nucleic acid test reservations and payments, and regular testing items. Some radioactive and special tests will also be available online in the near future, the hospital said.

Ti Gong

Staff help an elderly woman register for the Internet hospital service.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
