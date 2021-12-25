COVID-19 in Shanghai: 15 new imported cases

They are Chinese returning from Hong Kong SAR, the UK, Guinea, DR Congo, the Republic of Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, the US, Zambia and Cameroon.

The city reported 15 imported COVID-19 cases on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on December 11.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on December 19.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on December 20.

The fourth patient, a Chinese working in Guinea, the fifth patient, a Chinese working in DR Congo, the sixth patient, a Chinese working in the Republic of Congo, and the seventh patient, a Chinese working Cote d'Ivoire, arrived at the local airport on the same flight on December 21 via France.

The eighth patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the local airport on December 7.

The ninth patient, a Chinese studying in the US, and the 10th patient, a Chinese traveling in the US, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on December 21.

The 11th patient is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the local airport on December 21.

The 12th patient, a Chinese working in Zambia, and the 13th patient, a Chinese working in Cameroon, arrived at the local airport on the same flight on December 21 via Ethiopia.

The 14th patient is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the local airport on December 21.

The 15th patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on December 22.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 353 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,631 imported cases, 2,499 have been discharged upon recovery and 132 are still hospitalized.

Eight imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 388 local cases, 375 have been discharged upon recovery. Six are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while two asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.