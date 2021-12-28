News / Metro

Pregnant woman and baby saved after womb bursts

The woman, 32 weeks into pregnancy, was sent to the hospital for serious abdominal pain last Friday. Both the mother and newborn baby are now in stable condition.
The Gynecology and Obstetrics Hospital at Fudan University announced it had successfully saved a pregnant woman with a burst womb.

Both the mother and newborn baby girl are now in stable condition, the hospital said on Tuesday.

The woman, 32 weeks into pregnancy, was sent to the hospital for serious abdominal pain and vomiting in the early morning last Friday.

Doctors found the woman had undergone uterine surgery in 2019 and suspected the womb may have burst due to the baby's growth.

"It is a very risky condition. Both the mother and baby were in great danger," said Dr Zhu Hao.

Doctors conducted emergency surgery. While opening the abdominal cavity, blood and blood clotting were present. Doctors delivered the baby first, then attempted to save the mother while trying to keep the womb intact.

After completing the surgery, the patient was transfused with 3,400 milliliters of blood, half of a person's average total blood volume.

﻿
