Reminder: No New Year's light shows or countdown at Bund this year

There will be no light show in the main areas along the Huangpu River during the upcoming three-day New Year holiday, authorities reminded the public on Wednesday.

No countdown activities will be arranged in these areas on New Year's Eve, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau said on Wednesday.