COVID-19 in Shanghai: 17 imported cases, 1 local asymptomatic infection

The imported cases include a Canadian, a Dutch and 15 Chinese returning from Spain, DR Congo, Mali, Panama, Georgia, the US, Canada, Columbia, the UK and the UAE.

The city reported 17 imported COVID-19 cases and one local asymptomatic infection on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning

The first imported patient is a Chinese working in Spain who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on December 21.

The second patient, a Chinese working in DR Congo, the third patient, a Chinese working in Mali and the fourth patient, a Chinese working in Panama, arrived at the local airport on December 21 on the same flight via France.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Georgia who arrived at the local airport on December 21.

The sixth patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on December 23.

The seventh patient is a Chinese living in Canada who arrived at the local airport on December 24.

The eighth patient is a Chinese working in Columbia who arrived at the local airport on December 24.

The ninth patient, a Chinese living in Canada, the 10th patient, a Canadian, and the 11th patient, a Chinese studying in Canada, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on December 25.

The 12th patient is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on December 26.

The 13th and 14th patients are Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on December 26 on the same flight.

The 15th patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on December 27.

The 16th patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on December 27.

The 17th patient is a Dutch who arrived at the local airport on December 28.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 152 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,696 imported cases, 2,528 have been discharged upon recovery and 168 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

The new local asymptomatic case is a close contact of an imported patient confirmed on December 23. The case tested positive during quarantine.

Of all the 388 local cases, 378 have been discharged upon recovery. Three are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while three asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.