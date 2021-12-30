News / Metro

New comprehensive fever clinic opens in Shanghai

A comprehensive fever clinic building opened at Renji Hospital's Pudong branch on Thursday, the latest effort to enhance the city's ability on coronavirus prevention and control.
A comprehensive fever clinic building opened at Renji Hospital's Pudong branch on Thursday, the latest effort to enhance the city's ability on coronavirus prevention and control.

The 5,000-square-meter building has some 30 quarantine wards, including 26 with negative air pressure. To avoid cross-infection, there is a special CT room and nucleic acid testing laboratory in the building.

"There is a special route to guide fever patients to the building to avoid unnecessary contact with other patients and reduce risk. While arriving at the fever clinic, patients must undergo nucleic acid and blood tests and epidemiological investigation, reports of which can be sent to local center for disease control and prevention online in order to enhance work efficiency," said Zhang Jidong, vice president of Renji Hospital.

The building can also receive people suffering from infectious diseases like hepatitis and intestinal infectious disease, who are treated in a different section from the fever clinic.

"The building is designed to meet the medical demand of both pandemic and non-pandemic times. All steps and equipment are installed and designed under strict infectious disease prevention and control requirements. Patients needn't leave the building as all checks and treatment can be done here to ensure closed-loop management," Zhang pointed out.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Quarantine wards at the new fever clinic.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Nucleic acid testing equipment at the new fever clinic.

