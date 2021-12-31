Tune in for medical expert winner of fun health talk show series

Final episode looms of series in which doctors and nurses pitched their medical knowledge to promote health education.

The final episode of a medical staff talk show designed to promote health education in an interesting and fun way will be broadcast on Shanghai Education Television at 10pm tonight.

Eight doctors and nurses, who competed with tens of thousands of candidates, will pitch their talents in the final by introducing their medical knowledge and promoting health education.

The winner will be announced in tonight's final, officials said.

The eight finalists were selected from 25 candidates who participated in the first round of the TV show.

They will talk about topics like public health, physical exercise, healthy dieting and rumor and misunderstanding about COVID-19, said officials from Shanghai Health Commission, one of the organizers.

The commission also has invited some wanghong (Internet celebrity) doctors and nurses from the talk show to launch an offline show with office workers in Lujiazui area tonight.



Medical staff will use interesting measures to promote health education targeting health concerns of office workers and answer their questions on health protection.