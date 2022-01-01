Iconic Shanghai landmarks illuminated to mark the New Year

Shanghai, the city that never sleeps, lit up the night to welcome the New Year.

Ti Gong

Shanghai, the city that never sleeps, lit up the night to welcome the New Year.

Shanghai Tower, the world's second tallest building, enjoys an enviable position overlooking the city's skyline, allowing people to experience the best of the night glamour of the two banks of the Huangpu River.

Inside the building, brand new light displays were debuted at SKY 632, a new art space on the 126th floor, where the world's heaviest damper, with a weight of 1,000 tons, is downstairs to withstand typhoons.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Colorful light displays illuminate the art installation, in the style of a giant eye, right above the damper, accompanied by holographics and sound effects. Every show is unique as light and music change with the swaying of the damper, according to chief designer Sha Xiaolan.

The show officially opens to the public today. Go to official WeChat account of Shanghai Tower (TopofShanghai) to buy tickets, priced at 268 yuan (US$42) for an adult.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Meanwhile, Shanghai Disney Resort rang in 2022 in signature Disney style with a special fireworks celebration.

The festive show, staged on New Year's Eve, featured spectacular fireworks, dazzling lights, breathtaking projections and stirring music.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

During the extravaganza, fireworks lit up the night sky with a giant "2022." Visitors had the opportunity to be presented with surprise souvenir party favors upon their arrival and were greeted by beloved Disney friends wearing celebratory outfits.

The exclusive New Year's Eve special night time spectacular will be on display one more time this evening.