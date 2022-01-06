News / Metro

With cervical cancer on the rise, movie targets awareness

A new health education movie has been released to heighten awareness of cervical cancer whose incidence and mortality rates have risen in China in the past two decades, particularly in rural areas.

The average age of woman suffering from cervical cancer has dropped by five years since 2009 and more migrant women are found to be victims.

Medical experts believe health education on cervical cancer prevention and control is very important to arouse public interest and more interesting and multi-media measures have been adopted for education.

A micro movie showing the treatment process for a patient diagnosed with complicated and risky cervical cancer conditions has recently debuted and will be featured in online platforms for free to build awareness about prevention and control.

The documentary-style movie was created based on a real life story and showcases the close collaboration between the patient and medical staff to identify the most suitable treatment plan.

Doctors from the Gynecology and Obstetrics Hospital of Fudan University played themselves in a mix with professional actors and actresses in the movie.

"The movie shows how medical staff and the patient work together to fight against the disease and also promotes the importance of medical screening for early detection and early treatment," said Dr Hua Keqin, a hospital official who was also involved in the creation of a cartoon to promote cervical cancer knowledge.

Cervical cancer is one of most common cancers in the world. China has around 130,000 new cases each year, a quarter of the world total.

"Cervical cancer is a preventable and treatable disease. Infection of the human papillomavirus (HPV) is the major cause, while having sex before the age of 16 and having multiple sex partners are also risk factors," Hua said.

"Being vaccinated, undergoing regular screening and visiting doctors in time after suspecting symptoms are all effective measures of prevention and control."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
