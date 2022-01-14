City mulls stricter punishment for bad taxi services

Shanghai's transport commission has drafted revised taxi rules that step up punishments to certain violations of taxi service rules.

Cabbies who are reported for refusing to pick up passengers when their taxis are available could see their licenses revoked, according to the draft revised taxi rules being considered by the city's transport commission.

According to the current rules, in such cases cabbies are fined 200 yuan (US$32) and their service suspended for 15 days.

The draft revised rules aim to improve the city's taxi services.

In addition, cabbies who are rude to their passengers, insult them or decline to accept law enforcement could also see their licenses revoked under the draft revised rules.

For the first time, the draft requires taxi seats be covered with white seat covers, and violators will be fined 2,000 yuan.

The current rules also require taxis be kept clean, and violators can be fined 200 to 2,000 yuan.

What's more, the draft proposes that taxis that fail to display proper service prices inside the vehicle be fined 2,000 yuan.

From Saturday on, taxi fares in Shanghai will be more expensive during rush hour on weekdays and on certain national holidays. More details are available here.