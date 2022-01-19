News / Metro

High-end hospital opens downtown on Sinan Road

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:26 UTC+8, 2022-01-19       0
The hospital embodies a new format of health service amid current health reforms that encourage social investment in the medical industry to meet patients' varying needs.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:26 UTC+8, 2022-01-19       0
High-end hospital opens downtown on Sinan Road
Ti Gong

Guang-Ci Memorial Hospital

A high-end medical facility launched by a leading hospital and insurance company commenced operations on Tuesday, exploring a new format of health service amid current health reforms that encourage social investment in the medical industry to meet patients' varying needs.

The Guang-Ci Memorial Hospital, established by Ruijin Hospital and China Pacific Insurance (Group), is located downtown on Sinan Road.

"Developing high-end service is an important part of health reform, and we will offer comprehensive and lifelong service to each patient at Guang-Ci hospital," said Ning Guang, president of Ruijin Hospital.

"Established in 1907, Ruijin Hospital was originally called Guangci Hospital. We gave the precious 'Guang-Ci' to the new facility with the hope that Ruijin's long-term history and concept can be carried on here. We will establish a high-end medical service chain with big data, insurance and medical research for an online and offline service system, and contribute to Shanghai's aim of building a world-leading city and medical center in Asia."

The new hospital is also one of the first key projects in Huangpu District, which aims to become a "highland" for Shanghai's medical services by 2035 through its Guangci-Sinan Medical Health Innovation Park.

The health park, which aims to be on par with Silicon Valley in the United States, is being developed by Ruijin Hospital and the Huangpu District government around a historical conservation zone on Sinan Road, the district said.

High-end hospital opens downtown on Sinan Road
Ti Gong

The hospital's nice environment

High-end hospital opens downtown on Sinan Road
Ti Gong

High-end equipment

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Huangpu
China Pacific Insurance
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     