High-end hospital opens downtown on Sinan Road

The hospital embodies a new format of health service amid current health reforms that encourage social investment in the medical industry to meet patients' varying needs.

Ti Gong

A high-end medical facility launched by a leading hospital and insurance company commenced operations on Tuesday, exploring a new format of health service amid current health reforms that encourage social investment in the medical industry to meet patients' varying needs.

The Guang-Ci Memorial Hospital, established by Ruijin Hospital and China Pacific Insurance (Group), is located downtown on Sinan Road.

"Developing high-end service is an important part of health reform, and we will offer comprehensive and lifelong service to each patient at Guang-Ci hospital," said Ning Guang, president of Ruijin Hospital.

"Established in 1907, Ruijin Hospital was originally called Guangci Hospital. We gave the precious 'Guang-Ci' to the new facility with the hope that Ruijin's long-term history and concept can be carried on here. We will establish a high-end medical service chain with big data, insurance and medical research for an online and offline service system, and contribute to Shanghai's aim of building a world-leading city and medical center in Asia."

The new hospital is also one of the first key projects in Huangpu District, which aims to become a "highland" for Shanghai's medical services by 2035 through its Guangci-Sinan Medical Health Innovation Park.

The health park, which aims to be on par with Silicon Valley in the United States, is being developed by Ruijin Hospital and the Huangpu District government around a historical conservation zone on Sinan Road, the district said.

Ti Gong