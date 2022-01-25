CPC spirits helping achieve China's glory on display

A new exhibition in Shanghai reveals how the spirits of the Communist Part of China (CPC) guided the country and its people to make great achievements in the last century.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

A new exhibition in Shanghai reveals how the spirits of the Communist Part of China (CPC) guided the country and its people to make great achievements in the last century.

Titled "Great spirits build great era," the exhibition jointly hosted by the Memorial of the First National Congress of CPC, Shanghai Library and other local research institutes, debuted at the library on Tuesday.

The first exhibition titled "Party contrition spirits" runs through April 30 in Shanghai and will tour across the country to further promote the spirits, which are key to the CPC and the country, said Xue Feng, Party secretary and curator of the memorial.

Shanghai is the birthplace of the CPC and also where the Party's spirits originated. President Xi Jinping said such spirits were created through the long-term dedication of CPC members and must be inherited and promoted.

More than 50 spirits have been summarized from milestone historical events since the establishment of the CPC in 1921. They are showcased with some 170 archives, documents, photos and installations in five sections of the exhibition.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

One hundred early CPC publications are displayed at the beginning of the exhibition, reviewing the explorations and efforts of early Party members to save the country during the dark period over a century ago.

"CPC members distributed many publications and souvenirs to the public during the Spring Festival of 1922, the second year of the Party's establishment, to promote the truth," said Xue. "Citizens and tourists are invited to the exhibition to feel the great spirits of the Party during the festival."

The festival, or the lunar Chinese New Year, falls on February 1 this year.

Another section of the exhibition, the "Long March Spirit," displays two paintings from leading Chinese artists depicting Red Army soldiers tramping over hill and dale between 1934 and 1936 to break through the siege of the Kuomintang army.

The "War against Japanese Aggression Spirit" reviews guerrilla warfare and strategies, such as the tunnel and mine warfare led by the CPC against Japanese intruders.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

A rifle is on display in the "Korean War Spirit" section. Li Zengxiang, a Chinese People's Volunteer Army soldier, used the rifle and five bullets to shoot down an American aircraft during the war.

Other spirits include "Chinese Women's Volleyball Spirit," "Anti-Flood Spirit," "SARS Resistance Spirit," "Poverty-alleviation Spirit" and "Space Exploration Spirit."

A room with nostalgic furniture is reminiscent of common Chinese home decorations in 1981, where most families watched the final Women's World Cup volleyball match on television or listened to it on the radio, which China won.

A final section of the exhibition displays a miniature makeshift hospital from the recent fight against COVID-19, showcasing the spirit and devotion of medics and those who fight on the front line of the pandemic.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

If you go:

Dates: through April 30



Opening hours: 9am-5pm

Site: No. 2 Exhibition Hall, Shanghai Library (West Section)

Address: 1555, Huaihai Road W.

Admission: Free (reservation required)

Guided tours: 9:30, 10:30, 13:30, 14:30, 15:30, 16:00

COVID-19 prevention: health code, mask, temperature check required