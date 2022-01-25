News / Metro

CPC spirits helping achieve China's glory on display

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:13 UTC+8, 2022-01-25       0
A new exhibition in Shanghai reveals how the spirits of the Communist Part of China (CPC) guided the country and its people to make great achievements in the last century.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:13 UTC+8, 2022-01-25       0
CPC spirits helping achieve China's glory on display
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Early CPC publications are on display to review the explorations and efforts of early Party members to save the country during the dark period over a century ago.

A new exhibition in Shanghai reveals how the spirits of the Communist Part of China (CPC) guided the country and its people to make great achievements in the last century.

Titled "Great spirits build great era," the exhibition jointly hosted by the Memorial of the First National Congress of CPC, Shanghai Library and other local research institutes, debuted at the library on Tuesday.

The first exhibition titled "Party contrition spirits" runs through April 30 in Shanghai and will tour across the country to further promote the spirits, which are key to the CPC and the country, said Xue Feng, Party secretary and curator of the memorial.

Shanghai is the birthplace of the CPC and also where the Party's spirits originated. President Xi Jinping said such spirits were created through the long-term dedication of CPC members and must be inherited and promoted.

More than 50 spirits have been summarized from milestone historical events since the establishment of the CPC in 1921. They are showcased with some 170 archives, documents, photos and installations in five sections of the exhibition.

CPC spirits helping achieve China's glory on display
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

An installation tells the story of the Nanchang Uprising on August 1, 1927, which marked the birth of the People's Liberation Army under the leadership of the CPC.

One hundred early CPC publications are displayed at the beginning of the exhibition, reviewing the explorations and efforts of early Party members to save the country during the dark period over a century ago.

"CPC members distributed many publications and souvenirs to the public during the Spring Festival of 1922, the second year of the Party's establishment, to promote the truth," said Xue. "Citizens and tourists are invited to the exhibition to feel the great spirits of the Party during the festival."

The festival, or the lunar Chinese New Year, falls on February 1 this year.

Another section of the exhibition, the "Long March Spirit," displays two paintings from leading Chinese artists depicting Red Army soldiers tramping over hill and dale between 1934 and 1936 to break through the siege of the Kuomintang army.

The "War against Japanese Aggression Spirit" reviews guerrilla warfare and strategies, such as the tunnel and mine warfare led by the CPC against Japanese intruders.

CPC spirits helping achieve China's glory on display
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

A rifle used to shoot down an American aircraft during the Korean War.

A rifle is on display in the "Korean War Spirit" section. Li Zengxiang, a Chinese People's Volunteer Army soldier, used the rifle and five bullets to shoot down an American aircraft during the war.

Other spirits include "Chinese Women's Volleyball Spirit," "Anti-Flood Spirit," "SARS Resistance Spirit," "Poverty-alleviation Spirit" and "Space Exploration Spirit."

A room with nostalgic furniture is reminiscent of common Chinese home decorations in 1981, where most families watched the final Women's World Cup volleyball match on television or listened to it on the radio, which China won.

A final section of the exhibition displays a miniature makeshift hospital from the recent fight against COVID-19, showcasing the spirit and devotion of medics and those who fight on the front line of the pandemic.

CPC spirits helping achieve China's glory on display
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

A section reviewing China's lunar and space exploration missions.

If you go:

Dates: through April 30

Opening hours: 9am-5pm

Site: No. 2 Exhibition Hall, Shanghai Library (West Section)

Address: 1555, Huaihai Road W.

Admission: Free (reservation required)

Guided tours: 9:30, 10:30, 13:30, 14:30, 15:30, 16:00

COVID-19 prevention: health code, mask, temperature check required

CPC spirits helping achieve China's glory on display
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

An exhibition about the Zunyi Meeting, a decisive conference held in 1935 determining the fate of the Communist Party of China and the Red Army during the Long March.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Huaihai Road
CPC
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     