News / Metro

Gifts for migrant workers help ease separation

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  15:00 UTC+8, 2022-01-30       0
Festive gifts and events have been prepared for migrant workers who will spend the Spring Festival in Shanghai as part of COVID-19 prevention efforts.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  15:00 UTC+8, 2022-01-30       0
Gifts for migrant workers help ease separation
Ti Gong

Cleaners work on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall ahead of the Spring Festival.

Festive gifts and events have been prepared for migrant workers who will spend the Spring Festival in Shanghai as part of COVID-19 prevention efforts.

Tens of thousands of construction workers, deliverymen, hospital workers, street cleaners, police officers and firefighters from out of town will stay in Shanghai for the seven-day holiday to begin on Monday.

Street cleaner Cao Desheng on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall will be spending the traditional holiday in the city for the third year since the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020.

After cleaning the street, Cao, 50, carries a barrel of disinfectant to sterilize seats, telephone booths, street fronts and other public areas at least thrice every day. It takes an hour-and-a-half for him to walk through the 1.8-kilometer-long street with the 20-kilogram plastic barrel on his back.

"Nanjing Road is the face of Shanghai," Cao said. "I must protect it well."

Gifts for migrant workers help ease separation
Ti Gong

Cleaner Cao receives the gift pack jointly prepared by time-honored brands on Nanjing Road.

Time-honored restaurants and brands of the street have jointly prepared gift packs with traditional festive treats for the front line workers.

The presents include marinated huangniluo, or a bubble snail, from Shao Wan Sheng, the 170-year-old Shanghai brand, known for its pickled and liquor-laced foods, as well as hudiesu, or butterfly cookies, popular in 1930s Shanghai, from Sanyang Food Store.

Cao decided to send the gifts back home.

"Though I can only send Chinese New Year greetings online, my parents and children will be happy to receive the gift pack," Cao said.

The gift packs are also presented to the meal deliverymen and courier staff working around the street. Medics, community workers and volunteers serving citizens and tourists to take COVID-19 vaccines on the street have also received the gifts.

"I will send the gift home to let my parents know my workplace in Shanghai is so nice," said a meal deliveryman surnamed Jiang from neighboring Jiangsu Province.

Gifts for migrant workers help ease separation
Ti Gong

Meal deliverymen receive the gifts.

He will also stay in the city during the holiday to answer the call of his company to reduce movements during the holiday amid the pandemic.

Shanghai is taking more stringent prevention and control measures amid higher risks of COVID-19 contagion during the winter-spring period, especially over the upcoming Spring Festival holiday. Residents who are not native to the city are being encouraged to spend the Spring Festival in the city.

In downtown Xujiahui commercial hub, cleaners are invited to a public activity center to make and taste dumplings, write spring festival couplets or listen to a health lecture given by traditional Chinese medicine doctors.

Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on February 1 this year. The traditional holiday normally sees more people on the move, more gatherings, and more imports of cold-chain food and cargo, bringing more challenges for prevention and control efforts.

To curb the pandemic, non-native residents are being advised to avoid leaving Shanghai, or going aboard during the period, to reduce the traffic of people, according to the measures.

Gifts for migrant workers help ease separation
Ti Gong

The landmark Nanjing Road E. is decorated with red lanterns for the coming Year of the Tiger.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Xujiahui
Nanjing Road
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     