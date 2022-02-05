News / Metro

Dedicated network ensures success of organ transplants

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  12:51 UTC+8, 2022-02-05       0
The 24-hour standby organ donation, transportation and transplant network of Shanghai's Renji Hospital has ensured the success of two liver transplant surgeries in the holiday.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  12:51 UTC+8, 2022-02-05       0

The 24-hour standby organ donation, transportation and transplant network of Shanghai's Renji Hospital ensured the success of two liver transplant surgeries during the Spring Festival, the hospital announced on Saturday.

One patient with liver cancer, and one child with Niemann-Pick disease, a rare illness, benefited from the network.

Dr Zhang Jiaxu received a call in the small hours on Wednesday, when he was informed there was an opportunity to harvest a liver in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province.

He rushed to the hospital to collect a special human organ transportation box at 4:30am and took the earliest airplane to Guangzhou at 7:40am. He removed the liver at 10:30am and took the plane back to Shanghai at noon.

The liver arrived at the surgery room at 3pm and was transplanted into a liver cancer patient surnamed Li. He has recovered from surgery and is now in an ordinary ward.

Dr Zhang Jiang, of the hospital's liver surgery department, received a call at 11:20am on Thursday, informing him that the organs of a child in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province were available. The liver matched that of a 10-year-old girl with Niemann-Pick disease, a genetic disease causing liver failure and other problems.

He rushed to the hospital and took the only airplane on the day to Nancheng. After arriving in Nanchang, he was informed that the organ harvesting surgery had been postponed to the next day.

He took the donated liver back to Shanghai and arrived at Renji's surgery room at 5:30pm on Friday, when the hospital's first pediatric liver transplant surgery in the Year of the Tiger was carried out smoothly.

Doctors said the liver transplant is an important step for the girl's treatment, and follow-up therapy will conducted gradually.

Dr Zhang Jiaxu and Dr Zhang Jiang are members of Renji Hospital's organ harvest team, which transported more than 100 livers in the past year.

Dr Zhu Jianjun, who flew more than 120 times in 2021, has performed the largest number of organ transportation in the team.

"My job is extremely meaningful," he said. "I am running for life and the box has the hope of each family."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     