News / Metro

Holiday makers flocking to tourism spots as spring begins

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:07 UTC+8, 2022-02-04       0
Shanghai's tourist attractions and railway stations received a surging number of people on Friday as the weeklong Spring Festival holiday has passed more than half.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:07 UTC+8, 2022-02-04       0
Holiday makers flocking to tourism spots as spring begins
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Citizens and tourists flock to the Xujiahui Park on Friday.

Shanghai's tourist attractions and railway stations received a surging number of people on Friday as the weeklong Spring Festival holiday has passed more than half.

Citizens and tourists flocked to the city's tourism spots amid the sunny weather on lichun, the first of the 24 solar terms in the traditional Chinese lunar calendar, meaning the start of spring. The lingering rain ended and the highest temperature rose to about 8 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The Oriental Pearl Tower, Shanghai Natural History Museum, Shanghai Science and Technology Museum and Yuyuan Garden malls have become the most popular sites.

Over 5,000 people visited the natural history museum in downtown, which has a maximum capacity of 5,900 people.

Yuyuan Garden malls received some 1,400 visitors, or half of its capacity. People are attracted by the annual traditional lantern shows and Chinese New Year celebrations.

Holiday makers flocking to tourism spots as spring begins
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Citizens and tourists pose at the Xujiahui Park on Friday.

The city's culture and tourism authority asked visitors to wear masks, keep social distance and obey other COVID-19 prevention measures.

The railway network in the Yangtze River Delta region transported some 760,000 travelers on Friday, mainly people returning to Shanghai from neighboring cities, the China Railway Shanghai Group said.

The largest number of railway passengers during the holiday marks the beginning of a travel peak for returning flows to the city. Some locals also chose to take short-distance trips to neighboring cities such as Nanjing in Jiangsu Province in the middle of the holiday.

The group has transported a total of 1.91 million passengers during the first four days of the holiday, a large increase to that of 2021.

Railway travelers are reminded to spare additional time and wear masks during the travel peak.

To cap the rising demands of arrivals, Shanghai's road transport center will open 24 special bus lines from Saturday at local railway stations, airports and Metro lines.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
China Railway
Yangtze River
Shanghai Natural History Museum
Shanghai Science and Technology Museum
Yuyuan Garden
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     