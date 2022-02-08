COVID-19 in Shanghai: 15 imported cases reported

They are all Chinese returning from the UK, Canada, Finland, Singapore, the Maldives, Hungary, Serbia and the US.

The city reported 15 imported COVID-19 cases on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 2.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on February 3.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on February 4.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Finland who arrived at the local airport on February 4.

The fifth and sixth patients, both Chinese living in Canada, the seventh patient, a Chinese studying in Canada, and the eighth patient, a Chinese working in Canada, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 5.

The ninth patient is a Chinese working in Singapore who arrived at the local airport on January 24.

The 10th patient, a Chinese working in the Maldives, the 11th patient, a Chinese working in Hungary, and the 12th and 13th patients, both Chinese living in Serbia, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 5 via Austria.

The 14th patient, a Chinese studying in the United States, and the 15th patient, a Chinese working in the US, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 6.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 272 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, 14 patients and one asymptomatic infection were discharged.

So far, of all the 3,449 imported cases, 3,216 have been discharged upon recovery and 233 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 392 local cases, 383 have been discharged upon recovery. Two are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while eight asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.