COVID-19 in Shanghai: 9 imported cases reported

They are all Chinese returning from Angola, the UK, Ukraine, Canada and Japan.

The city reported nine imported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Angola who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on January 28.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on January 28.

The third to fifth patients are Chinese living in Ukraine who arrived at the local airport on February 2 on the same flight.

The sixth patient is a Chinese living in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on February 2.

The seventh patient, a Chinese living in Canada, and the eighth patient, a Chinese studying in Canada, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 4.

The ninth patient is a Chinese working in Japan who arrived at the local airport on February 4.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while all close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, 14 patients and two asymptomatic infections were discharged.

So far, of all the 3,458 imported cases, 3,230 have been discharged upon recovery and 228 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 392 local cases, 383 have been discharged upon recovery. Two are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while six asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.