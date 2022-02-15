Licenses for newly established companies issued within two hours

A group of new measures were released at the beginning of the Year of the Tiger to enhance the city's business environment.

Ti Gong

Nine measures were issued in Xuhui District on Tuesday to boost the development of market entities.

Business licenses for newly established companies will be issued in two hours after an application is submitted, compared with half a day in the past.

The average review and approval time on 117 administrative affairs regarding food, drugs and medical products has been cut to 2.5 hours.

To tackle the obstacles of business venues confronting individual businesses, officials help them secure operation venues at one-stop community-based centers with senior care, canteen, culture, health and fitness functions.

A soft law enforcement approach will be imposed on small-and-medium-sized businesses, individual businesses and new types of businesses with minor violations and irregularities, the administration said.

Xuhui is home to many science-and-technology, innovation-oriented, small-and-medium-sized companies.

"They are full of vitality but lack operations experience, leading to unintentional irregularities," said Mao Jie, deputy director of the Xuhui District Administration for Market Regulation.

A four-tier credit rating mechanism for food-manufacturing-and-operations businesses has been established, and inspection frequency will vary based on the rating, officials said.

Ti Gong

Leading companies in emerging industries such as the digital economy, artificial intelligence and information technology will be supported in the draft of relevant international standards.

In Songjiang District, 20 measures were recently released in the market regulation sector.

Market regulators in the district will extend whole-process business license online application and registration to company's cancellation in a paper-less approach.

Companies will be exempt from registration if they open new branches within their registration area, according to market regulators in the district.

A reform cuts the licensing approval time for nine types of low-risk food manufacturing in five categories.

If companies commit to meeting certain criteria, they will receive a license immediately to start manufacturing.

The system exempts on-the-spot inspections before licenses are issued.

A trial conducted in the Pudong New Area allows market entities to do self-reporting and market regulators to do registrations on-the-spot after reviewing applications that meet certain criteria.

The practice will be promoted citywide once conditions are mature, helping market entities start operations as quickly as possible, the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation said.