COVID-19 in Shanghai: 13 new imported patients

They are a German and 12 Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, six imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

The city reported 13 imported COVID-19 cases on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese traveling in Finland who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 4.

The second patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on February 5.

The third patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 8.

The fourth patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on February 8.

The fifth patient is a German who arrived at the local airport on February 10 via Singapore.

The sixth patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 12.

The seventh patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on February 2.

The eighth patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived in the city by high-speed train on February 14.

The ninth patient is a Chinese working in Singapore who arrived at the local airport on February 14.

The 10th patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 15.

The 11th and 12th patients are Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 15 on the same flight.

The 13th patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 15.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 187 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, 16 patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 3,543 imported cases, 3,376 have been discharged upon recovery and 167 are still hospitalized.

Six imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 392 local cases, 384 have been discharged upon recovery. One is being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while two asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.