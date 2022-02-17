Tour routes highlight rich industrial heritage of city

Shanghai has stepped up efforts to promote in-depth tours with the concept of new haipai (Shanghai-style) "city archaeology" experiences raised recently.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Shanghai has stepped up efforts to promote in-depth tours with the concept of new haipai (Shanghai-style) "city archaeology" experiences raised recently.

Niche tour routes and sites are being explored to enrich people's experiences under the staycation trend.

For those who are interested in the city's industrial remains and history, 10 industrial routes have been launched by the city's cultural and tourism authorities.

The city has about 290 industrial remains, 65 industrial museums and around 300 industrial science popularization bases, in more than 30 manufacturing categories.

Based on 200-plus industrial tourist attractions of the city, the routes center on industrial culture along the Huangpu River, industrial sites along Suzhou Creek, China manufacturing industry, science and technology innovation, guochao, a trend translated as "China-chic," fashion and ecology, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

One of the routes will take people on a journey to explore stories behind the origin of China's national industry by stringing sites such as Shanghai Textile Museum, M50 art hub, Shanghai Mint Museum, the X Tower, and Bridge 8 Art space – 1908 Granary.

If you are a foodie, you may follow another route linking plants of the East China center of Bright Dairy, Shanghai Tramy Green Food Group and Shanghai Bee Forest, a Shanghai-based honey manufacturer. Delicacies are available.

To learn about industrial civilization, a route will reveal the secrets behind Shanghai's Metro system, vintage cars and shipbuilding.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The recommended spots include China Maritime Museum, Shanghai Auto Museum, Shanghai Aerospace Enthusiast's Center, Shanghai Railway Museum and Shanghai Metro Museum.

Shanghai's cultural and tourism authorities said more in-depth routes will be recommended through the year, and residents are also invited to explore the city's hidden cultural and tourism gems themselves.

"A street, an old residence and a corner, 'city archaeology' can be the stories of old generations, also people's childhood memories, and it can start from everyone," said Fang Shizhong, director of the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Every resident and tourist can discover unnoticed cultural and tourism resources and value when walking in the city, which will prompt their cultural and tourism experiences to be more fresh and in-depth, said Fang.