Section of Hongqiao Airport closes for renovations

Ticket counters in Section B of Hongqiao Airport's T2 terminal suspended services at midnight Tuesday for renovations.

Shanghai Airport Authority / Ti Gong

The service counters for China Eastern, Shandong Airlines, China United Airlines and Chengdu Airlines have been temporarily relocated to nearby Sections C and D in T2 terminal.

Travelers are reminded to confirm the service counters with their carriers or the airport authority before checking in at the terminal.

The renovation will make Section B's appearance more like Section C, a new service zone featuring self-service and upgraded check-in counters, an official with Hongqiao Airport said.

There were no large crowds in Sections C and D Tuesday morning. Travelers waited in zigzag queues to check in at airline counters.

Renovations will be conducted on service zones in succession to reduce the effect on travelers, the airport official said.