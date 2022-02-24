News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 24 imported cases, 8 imported asymptomatic infections

They are all Chinese including a Taiwan resident. Meanwhile, eight patients were discharged.
The city reported 24 imported COVID-19 cases and eight imported asymptomatic infections on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese from Taiwan who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 13.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 17.

The third to fifth patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 19 from Hong Kong SAR.

The sixth to ninth patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 20 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 10th patient is a Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on February 20.

The 11th to 24th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 21 from Hong Kong SAR.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 435 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

The first imported asymptomatic case is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on February 17.

The second and third cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 20 from Hong Kong SAR.

The fourth case is a Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 7.

The fifth case is a Chinese traveling in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 20.

The sixth to eighth cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 21 from Hong Kong SAR.

Meanwhile, eight patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 3,716 imported cases, 3,427 have been discharged upon recovery and 289 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 392 local cases, 385 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while 27 asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, including 24 imported ones, the local health commission said.

Source: SHINE
