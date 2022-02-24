News / Metro

Police canine Shengmi goes into retirement at age 11

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:55 UTC+8, 2022-02-24       0
Popular police canine Shengmi has retired at the age of 11 and is living happily at the police canine base in Minhang District.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:55 UTC+8, 2022-02-24       0

6 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Police officer Lu Jie walks Shengmi, the retired police canine he helped train, at the police canine base in Minhang District.

    Dong Jun / SHINE

  • Police officer Lu Jie walks Shengmi, the retired police canine he trained, at the police canine base in Minhang District.

    Dong Jun / SHINE

  • Police officer Lu Jie walks Shengmi, the retired police canine he trained, at the police canine base in Minhang District.

    Dong Jun / SHINE

  • Police officer Lu Jie walks Shengmi, the retired police canine he trained, at the police canine base in Minhang District.

    Dong Jun / SHINE

  • Police officer Lu Jie walks Shengmi, the retired police canine he trained, at the police canine base in Minhang District.

    Dong Jun / SHINE

  • Police officer Lu Jie walks Shengmi, the retired police canine he trained, at the police canine base in Minhang District.

    Dong Jun / SHINE

Shengmi, an 11-year-old male Labrador who has been a superstar of the canine squad of Shanghai Metro police, has retired.

Shanghai Daily visited him at the police canine base in Minhang District on Thursday and talked to his former trainer and lifelong friend, police officer Lu Jie.

With dolls and stickers made after him, Shengmi is no doubt one of the most popular police canines in Shanghai.

The handsome dog became a hit on social networks in 2014 after people started to post his work photos on the Internet, and over the years, he has appeared in various public events of the police.

More than that, Shengmi was a professional explosive detection dog.

If an unattended suitcase is discovered at a Metro station, for example, Shengmi and his trained colleagues are sent in first to sniff out any dangerous materials before the police officers approach the scene.

During Shengmi's career, no explosives were ever detected at Metro stations in Shanghai, Officer Lu said.

"Shengmi and I have worked on many large public events both in Shanghai and in other cities," the policeman said. "He's a very reliable colleague."

Police officers who work with dogs attend to their partners and ensure that during long work hours the animals have access to water and food.

Police canine Shengmi goes into retirement at age 11
Ti Gong

Lu Jie and Shengmi patrol together at a Metro station.

At the age of 11, Shengmi is almost as old as a 77-year-old man. He retired on Tuesday.

In appreciation of their contribution, police take good care of the canines post-retirement.

At the police canine base, Shengmi still has Lu for company in addition to physical attendants and medical help.

He had some weight issues after his work load was reduced some time ago and had some problem walking, but now he is fit again and walks normally, Lu stated.

Shengmi was the first ever police canine Lu trained and the lovely beast has changed Lu a lot.

"I was a very timid person, but working with Shengmi and meeting people together with him made me feel more confident in public," he explained.

Retired police canines are not ideal to be adopted by public. Most of them spend their old days at police canine bases, while a few go to live with their former trainers.

A total of 118 canines are working for Shanghai Metro police at the moment.

Police canine Shengmi goes into retirement at age 11
Ti Gong

Lu Jie's wife and daughters visit him and Shengmi at the police canine base.

Police canine Shengmi goes into retirement at age 11
Ti Gong

Shengmi celebrates his third birthday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Minhang
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     