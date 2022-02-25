COVID-19 in Shanghai: 59 imported cases, 1 local asymptomatic infection

They are one Singaporean and 58 Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, seven imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

The city reported 59 imported COVID-19 patients, 22 imported asymptomatic infections and one local asymptomatic case on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

The first imported patient is a Chinese working in Papua New Guinea who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 16 via Australia.

The second patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 17.

The third patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 19.

The fourth patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 19.



The fifth to seventh patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 22 from Hong Kong SAR.

The eighth and ninth patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 19 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 10th and 11th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 20 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 12th patient is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on February 20.

The 13th patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 20.

The 14th patient is a Chinese working in East Timor who arrived at the local airport on February 21 via South Korea.

The 15th to 27th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 21 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 28th patient, a Singaporean, and the 29th patient, a Chinese studying in Singapore, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 21.

The 30th patient is a Chinese sailor who arrived in Shanghai from Taiwan on February 22.

The 31st to 58th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 22 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 59th patient is a Chinese working in Ghana who arrived at the local airport on February 22 via the Netherlands.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 729 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Imported asymptomatic cases

The first imported asymptomatic case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 13.



The second case is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on February 13.

The third case is a Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 16.

The fourth case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 19.



The fifth to seventh cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 20 from Hong Kong SAR.

The eighth to 13th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 21 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 14th case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 20.

The 15th to 22nd cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 22 from Hong Kong SAR.

All the new asymptomatic cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 318 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic patient

The local asymptomatic patient is a close contact of a confirmed case in another province. The patient arrived in Shanghai on February 21 and was quarantined the same day. She tested positive during quarantine.

A total of 76 persons with links to her have been put under medical observation.

Meanwhile, eight patients were discharged.



So far, of all the 3,775 imported cases, 3,435 have been discharged upon recovery and 340 are still hospitalized.

Seven imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 392 local cases, 385 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while 50 asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, including 46 imported ones, the local health commission said.