COVID-19 in Shanghai: 55 imported cases, 1 local asymptomatic infection

They are 50 Chinese returning from Canada, Hong Kong SAR, the UAE, Spain and Israel, a Taiwan resident, two Singaporeans, an American and a Japanese.

The city reported 55 imported COVID-19 patients, 19 imported asymptomatic infections and one local asymptomatic case on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

The first imported patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Canada who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 13.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 15.

The third patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on February 16.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 17.



The fifth patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 19.

The sixth to ninth patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 20 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 10th is a Chinese visiting relatives in Canada who arrived at the local airport on February 21.

The 11th and 12th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 21 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 13th patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on February 21.

The 14th to 17th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 21 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 18th and 19th patients are Singaporeans who arrived at the local airport on February 21.

The 20th patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on February 22.

The 21st to 31st patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 22 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 32nd patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on February 22.

The 33rd and 34th patients are Chinese working in Spain who arrived at the local airport on February 22 on the same flight.

The 35th to 42nd patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 22 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 43rd to 50th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 23 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 51st to 53rd patients are Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the local airport on February 23 on the same flight.

The 54th patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 23.

The 55th patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 24.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 779 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Imported asymptomatic cases

The first imported asymptomatic case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on February 13.



The second case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on February 19.

The third case is a Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 19.

The fourth case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 20.

The fifth and sixth cases are Chinese traveling in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on February 20 on the same flight.

The seventh case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 21.

The eighth case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on February 21.

The ninth to 15th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 22 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 16th to 19th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 23 from Hong Kong SAR.

All the new asymptomatic cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 124 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Local asymptomatic patient

The local asymptomatic patient is the father of an imported asymptomatic patient. He and his son had been under health monitoring since February 21 and his son tested positive on February 23. One close contact with the father has been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 10 patients were discharged.



So far, of all the 3,830 imported cases, 3,445 have been discharged upon recovery and 385 are still hospitalized.

Four imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 392 local cases, 385 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while 70 asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, including 65 imported ones, the local health commission said.