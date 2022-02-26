News / Metro

Gala raises awareness of rare diseases, supports families

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:13 UTC+8, 2022-02-26       0
About 95 percent of people have a mutated gene which can lead to the inheritance of at least one rare disease, experts said ahead of World Rare Disease Day on Monday.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:13 UTC+8, 2022-02-26       0

About 95 percent of people have a mutated gene which can lead to the inheritance of at least one rare disease, experts said ahead of World Rare Disease Day on Monday.

On average, everyone carries the genes for 3.2 rare diseases. This means each child has a one twentieth chance of suffering from a rare disease.

Patients, staff of non-governmental organizations for rare diseases, medical experts and governmental officials gathered at the Shanghai Education Station to run a gala to share stories, arouse public awareness of rare disease prevention and control, and support patients and their families.

Diseases with the incidence of 0.65 to 1 per 1,000 are identified as rare diseases. There are over 7,000 rare diseases worldwide. About 80 percent are inherited, affecting some 350 million people in the world and over 20 million in China. About half of rare disease sufferers are children. About 30 percent of children with rare diseases die before the age of 5. Rare diseases are also responsible for 35 percent of the deaths of infants younger than 1 year old.

The theme of this year's World Rare Disease Day is "Share your colors."

Jin Sheng, who has type I diabetes, runs the city's first NGO for children with the same disease.

The incidence of type I diabetes is 2 in every 10,000 people. This type of diabetes is most common in children and minors, who suffer both physical and psychological impacts.

"I started to develop the disease at the age of 12," he said. "I want to help children with the same experience as me, and help them and the families to better understand and control the disease.

Jin works with doctors at the Children's Hospital of Fudan University.

"Whenever there is a new child patient with type I diabetes, we will go to offer support and guidance for the patient and the family," he said.

"I use myself as an example to tell the patients and their families that people like us also can enjoy a happy and normal life."

Ma Xingfa from the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission welcomed more volunteers to participate in the campaign for rare disease prevention and control.

"Due to the low incidence and small quantities of patients, public awareness and medical research on rare diseases is far from enough," he said. "The more social awareness, the bigger support from all walks of life."

Gala raises awareness of rare diseases, supports families
Ti Gong

A volunteer service team for rare disease patients and their families is established.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     