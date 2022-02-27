COVID-19 in Shanghai: 43 imported cases, 1 local asymptomatic infection

They are 40 Chinese returning from Hong Kong SAR, United States, South Korea, Canada and Singapore, a Taiwan resident, a Swiss and a Singaporean.

The city reported 43 imported COVID-19 patients, 11 imported asymptomatic infections and one local asymptomatic case on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

The first imported patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 19.

The second and third patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 20 from Hong Kong SAR.

The fourth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the local airport on February 20.

The fifth and sixth patient are Chinese studying or working in South Korea who arrived at the local airport on February 21 on the same flight.

The seventh patient is a Chinese living in Canada who arrived at the local airport on February 21.

The eighth patient is a Taiwan resident visiting relatives in Taiwan who arrived at the local airport on February 21.

The 9th to 13th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 21 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 14th patient is a Swiss traveling in Singapore who arrived at the local airport on February 21.

The 15th to 19th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 22 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 20th to 22nd patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 23 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 23rd to 38th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 24 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 39th and 40th patient, a Chinese and a Singaporean working in Singapore, arrived at the local airport on February 24 on the same flight.

The 41st to 43rd patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 25 from Hong Kong SAR.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 407 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Imported asymptomatic cases

The first to third imported asymptomatic cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 20 from Hong Kong SAR.

The fourth case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on February 22.

The fifth case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 22.

The sixth case is a Chinese visiting relatives in Spain who arrived at the local airport on February 22.

The seventh to 11th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 24 from Hong Kong SAR.

All the new asymptomatic cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 177 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic patient

The local asymptomatic patient is a 53-year-old female staff at the transportation department for inbound passengers at the Pudong International Airport. She tested positive during a routine testing since a closed-loop management was implemented on February 14. A total of 45 close contacts have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 11 patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 3,873 imported cases, 3,456 have been discharged upon recovery and 417 are still hospitalized.

Nine imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 392 local cases, 385 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while 82 asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, including 76 imported ones, the local health commission said.