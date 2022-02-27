News / Metro

Woman who had 110-degree curved spine celebrates successful surgery

A 23-year-old woman, whose spine had a 110-degree curve due to a rare disease, has expressed her gratitude to doctors at Shanghai's Xinhua Hospital after successful surgery.
A 23-year-old woman, whose spine had a 110-degree curve due to a rare disease, has expressed her gratitude to doctors at Shanghai's Xinhua Hospital after successful surgery.

She sent pictures and videos on the 100th day after the surgery to show her progress, and mark World Rare Disease Day, which falls on Monday.

The young woman, a member of a Tibetan minority in Gansu Province, gained online awareness after posting in her WeChat account expressing her despair and suffering due to her curved spine in July 2018. She was unable to walk and even sit straight.

A warm-hearted female governmental staff in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region heard about the young woman and decided to assist. She helped her contact different hospitals, including Xinhua Hospital.

After a detailed check, doctors confirmed the patient suffers from spinal muscular atrophy, or SMA, a rare neuromuscular disease which seriously impacts life quality. There are nearly 30,000 SMA patients in China, with about 1,500 new cases each year.

SMA is an inherited disease. There is one genetic carrier of SMA in every 40 people. The incidence among newborn babies is one in every 10,000.

Almost all patients with SMA have curved spines, and the condition typically deteriorates after patients enter puberty. The curved spine can press on the chest and many people die due to respiratory complications, doctors said.

According to Dr Yang Junlin, director of Xinhua's spine center, with the development of medical capability most SMA patients can receive surgery to improve the curve.

"It is important to undergo surgery in time for early intervention and treatment," Yang said.

"There are now medications for SMA to delay its deterioration. Patients and their families should have a concept for comprehensive treatment and have confidence."

Ti Gong

The seriously curved spine.

Ti Gong

Doctors at Xinhua Hospital discuss the patient's condition before surgery.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Xinhua Hospital
