Shanghai reports new local COVID-19 case

The 56-year-old female retiree, who lives in Putuo District, was diagnosed as a COVID-19 case with mild symptoms on Tuesday.

Shanghai reported a new locally transmitted COVID-19 case on Tuesday.

The 56-year-old female retiree, who lives at 155 Zhidan Road in Putuo District, went to Tongji Hospital on Monday afternoon after getting fever.

She was diagnosed as a COVID-19 case with mild symptoms on Tuesday, Wu Jinglei, head of the Shanghai Health Commission, said at a press briefing.

The patient has received two shots of COVID-19 vaccine. She has been sent to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center for treatment and was in stable condition.

The Shiquan Community Cultural Activity Center on 33 Ningqiang Road has been elevated to a medium-level risk area.

Apart from the center, she had gone to the Hospitality Era fresh food market at 436 Ganquan Road and Old Shanghai Noodles Restaurant at 151 Zhidan Road. The places have been disinfected and placed under quarantine.

A total of 78 people who had close links with the new case have been put under quarantine and medical observation. Forty-one among them have tested negative and the rest are undergoing examination.

A total of 19,013 people have been screened, with 6,793 results negative and the rest are being tested.

Health authorities collected 1,752 environmental samples and all have tested negative.

Tongji Hospital at 389 Xincun Road and 950 Xinhu Road have suspended all outpatient and emergency services, while Ruijin Hospital at 197 Ruijin Road No. 2 stopped its outpatient department from Tuesday for screening.

The still-mutating coronavirus has become more transmissible and is more likely to cause milder symptoms and foster asymptomatic cases, said Wu Fan, deputy dean of Shanghai Medical College of Fudan University and a member of the city's COVID-19 prevention experts' team.

The wide range of vaccinations has also enhanced public immunity and led to a larger rate of asymptomatic cases, Wu explained.

"These asymptomatic cases are difficult to detect," she added.

Shanghai has reported an increasing number of locally transmitted and imported asymptomatic cases recently.

The three local asymptomatic patients confirmed on Monday are all working at the passenger transport area of Pudong International Airport and close contacts of a local asymptomatic case reported on February 26.