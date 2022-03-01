Push to make Hongqiao global business talent harbor

The Hongqiao Central Business District has become a magnet for attracting talent, and a human-resource-service industrial park has recently opened there.

Ti Gong

It's part of a push to establish an international business talent harbor in Hongqiao and create a top-notch business environment in the area.

The Shanghai Human Resource Service Industrial Zone Hongqiao Park on Shenkun Road covers 270,000 square meters and comprises three core function areas – a public service center, an innovation service center and an aggregation center for companies.

Sitting in Minhang District, the park has a unique geographic advantage, situated in the Hongqiao hub, radiating throughout the Yangtze River Delta region and surrounded by a number of think tanks .

So far, the park has attracted about 60 companies in the human resources field, including leading firms such as Shanghai Foreign Service (Group) and CDP Group.

This month, a human-resources-sharing-service-information platform developed by Minhang human resource and social security authorities debuts to help consolidate professional recruiting. These authorities said they will step up efforts to lure overseas professionals to Hongqiao CBD with job fairs hosted along with the Shanghai Western Returned Scholars Association and other organizations.

A one-stop service platform for affairs such as residency and work permits for overseas talent is expected to launch in the Hongqiao area, providing more convenient human resource services to professionals and companies in the area, officials said.

The district will release plans to align the demand of industry and talent chains, and conduct professional training based on companies' needs.

An international business and trade zone in the Yangtze River Delta region and a world-class, modern-service-industry aggregation zone are taking shape in eastern Qingpu District – comprising the west Hongqiao area, Xujing Town and Huaxin Town – as part of the Hongqiao CBD.

Several trading platforms have been developed to create an import/export commodity hub in the area.

More focus will be placed on attracting regional and global headquarters of international exhibition and convention companies, as well as introducing international-brand fairs to the area.

With the development of BeiDou navigation, cross-border e-commerce and exhibition/convention industries will be placed on a fast track in the area based on their development blueprint.