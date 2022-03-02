News / Metro

Shanghai reports 7 local COVID-19 cases, Omicron detected

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:17 UTC+8, 2022-03-02       0
All the seven people are related to the local COVID-19 case reported in the city on Tuesday, who has been diagnosed with the highly infectious Omicron variant.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:17 UTC+8, 2022-03-02       0
Shanghai reports 7 local COVID-19 cases, Omicron detected
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A pedestrian walks past the Shiquan Community Cultural Activity Center on 33 Ningqiang Road in Shanghai's Putuo District.

Shanghai reports 7 local COVID-19 cases, Omicron detected
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Shanghai reported three locally transmitted COVID-19 cases with mild symptoms and four local asymptomatic cases on Wednesday.

All the seven people are related to the local COVID-19 case reported in the city on Tuesday, who has been diagnosed with the highly infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The new cases, all female retirees belonging to the same elderly dancing team, tested positive during screening and quarantine as close contacts of the previous local case, Wu Jinglei, head of the Shanghai Health Commission, said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

They trained and practiced with the previous case at Putuo District's Shiquan Community Cultural Activity Center on 33 Ningqiang Road, which has been elevated to a medium-level risk area.

One of the asymptomatic cases lives in suburban Baoshan District, while the other new cases are Putuo residents. Their ages range between 58 to 66 years. Six of them have received at least two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The places they went to, including the Gongfu Wet Market and Laoshengchang Soup Dumpling Restaurant on Gongfu Road in Baoshan's Gucun Town, have been disinfected and placed under quarantine.

A total of 165 people who had close links with the new cases have been put under quarantine and medical observation. All of them have tested negative.

In addition, 87,403 people have been screened and 1,900 environmental samples collected. All have tested negative.

Eight sports venues in Putuo announced they are suspending operations from Wednesday. They are: Putuo Sports Center, Putuo Gymnasium, Caoyang Swimming Pool, Zhenru Stadium, Zhonghuan Basketball Park and three outlets of Rucker Park in the district.

Since Tuesday, Tongji Hospital, Renhe Hospital, the Huangpu branch of Shanghai No. 9 People's Hospital, Jiuting Hospital and Huashan Hospital have suspended both outpatient and emergency service, while Ruijin Hospital stopped outpatient service for closed-loop management.

"Vaccination remains the most effective means to prevent COVID-19," Wu noted.

Talking about the Omicron variant, he said that China's COVID-19 vaccines can effectively reduce the symptoms, severe illness and death rate. The death rate of elderly cases without vaccination is 18 times higher to those who are vaccinated.

Even if infected with COVID-19, the risk of pneumonia can be reduced by 60 percent within half a year after receiving two shots of vaccine, he added.

About 11.04 million people in Shanghai had received the booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday. A total of 22.49 million people in the city have taken two jabs, Wu revealed.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Han Jing
Huangpu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     