Shanghai reports five new COVID-19 cases

  13:11 UTC+8, 2022-03-03       0
Shanghai reported two locally transmitted COVID-19 cases with mild symptoms and three local asymptomatic cases in suburban Songjiang District on Thursday.
The Yonghui Supermarket on Huting Road N. has been elevated to a medium-risk area.

Shanghai reported two locally transmitted COVID-19 cases with mild symptoms and three local asymptomatic cases in suburban Songjiang District on Thursday.

The five people, who have been sent to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center and are in stable condition, work for the Yonghui Supermarket, a chain grocery store in Jiuliting Subdistrict.

The Yonghui store on Huting Road N. has been elevated to a medium-risk area, Wu Jinglei, head of the Shanghai Health Commission, said at a press briefing on Thursday.

The store is currently the second medium risk area in Shanghai, following Putuo District's Shiquan Community Cultural Activity Center on Ningqiang Road.

The new cases, between the ages of 41 and 49, live in suburban Songjiang and Minhang districts. All have received two COVID-19 vaccine shots.

The five people are all employees of Yonghui Supermarket.

Places they've recently visited, including a restaurant on Huting Road N. and a Freshippo store on Sheyue Road in Songjiang's Sijing Town, have been disinfected and placed under quarantine.

A total of 195 people who had close links with the new cases have been put under quarantine and medical observation. All have tested negative.

In addition, 55,040 people have been screened, 39,353 of whom have tested negative. A total of 497 environmental samples have been collected, 14 of which, mainly at the homes of the new cases, have tested positive.

The new cases in Songjiang have no connection to previous cases reported in Putuo District, said Wu.

Shanghai has reported six locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and nine asymptomatic cases during the new resurgence of the virus since Tuesday.

Wu said the city will stick to the "dynamic zero-COVID" policy with quick responses, strict prevention and full preparations amid the complicated pandemic situation.

More than 3,000 epidemiological investigation personnel have been dispatched to screen over 250,000 related people, mainly in Putuo and Songjiang, during this round of the pandemic, Wu said.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The Yonghui Supermarket is locked down for quaratine and closed-loop management.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Minhang
Songjiang
﻿
