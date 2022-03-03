News / Metro

Shanghai delegation arrives in Beijing for legislative session

More than 100 members of the CPPCC National Committee in Shanghai have arrived in Beijing to attend the fifth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee starting March 4.
More than 100 members of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee in Shanghai have arrived in Beijing to attend the fifth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee starting March 4.

These political advisers have prepared 73 proposals to submit to the national two sessions and five speeches to be delivered.

"In the five years of performing my duties, the one issue I always care about is strengthening the public health system," said national CPPCC member Wu Fan, also the deputy dean of Shanghai Medical College of Fudan University and a member of the city's COVID-19 prevention experts' team.

Wu said this year she is focusing on building the capacity of the disease prevention and control team.

"During the pandemic, all of us realize how important this team is, especially under Shanghai's precise control and prevention strategy," she said. "I hope we can give them support both materially and spiritually so more young people will be inspired to join this team. In my proposal, there are two key factors for a solution. One is reforming the pay system and the other is improving the career promotion channel."

Wu said she will also submit a proposal related to smoking control.

Huang Qi, deputy head of the city's women's federation and associate professor at Shanghai International Studies University's School of Law, has prepared four proposals for the two sessions.

"The first one is about anti-human abducting and trafficking, and the second relates to creating a unified platform for checking people's criminal records when they apply for an education-related position," Huang said. "The third is a financial-compensation guideline for divorces so courts in different regions have unified standards to determine proper compensation. The fourth focuses on care and employment services for autistic adults."

Feng Danlong, another political adviser who's also a senior corporate adviser for Pfizer China, will propose providing men with the same maternity leave as their wives and providing days off as a reward for maternity. She will also make proposals centered around commercial health insurance and rare diseases.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
