Doctors warn of danger of ignoring menstrual pain

Local medical experts have said the incidence of endometriosis, a common female disorder, is growing, and more young women suffer the painful disease but fail to visit a doctor in time.

Endometriosis refers to when the tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus grows outside the organ. It mostly involves the ovaries, fallopian tubes and the tissue lining the pelvis.

There are 176 million women with the disease in the world. It can cause pain, sometimes severe, especially during menstrual periods. About half of the patients also develop fertility problems, seriously impacting women's physical and psychological health, medical experts from the Gynecology and Obstetrics Hospital of Fudan University told a lecture on Friday.

"Many girls have had the problem since puberty but fail to go to a hospital in time, they just endure the pain," said Dr Yi Xiaofang from the hospital's gynecology department.

So the diagnosis time for patients is delayed by 10 to 12 years by average.

"Many women miss the best time for treatment," Yi said. "We should encourage an expression of pain and arouse awareness of female pain in menstrual periods. Girls and young women should visit the hospital for checks and treatment if developing such pain."

Experts said endometriosis is a chronic disease needing long-term management and control like diabetes and hypertension.

"We want to educate the public and young females about the disease and encourage them to seek early diagnosis and treatment through this kind of lecture," Yi said. "Menstrual pain should not be ignored, endured and ashamed."