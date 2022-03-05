News / Metro

Volunteers celebrate Lei Feng Day, and exciting year ahead

Hu Min
Hu Min
  11:35 UTC+8, 2022-03-05       0
Shanghai observed "Lei Feng Day" by showing goodwill and helping others with a variety of activities, remembering the soldier renowned for his generosity and altruistic deeds.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  11:35 UTC+8, 2022-03-05       0
Volunteers celebrate Lei Feng Day, and exciting year ahead
Ti Gong

Residents of Qingpu District vow to stick to the volunteer spirit.

Shanghai observed "Lei Feng Day" by showing goodwill and helping others with a variety of activities, remembering the soldier renowned for his generosity and altruistic deeds.

Lei, a soldier who died at the age of 21 in August 1962, was known for helping people in need. Chairman Mao Zedong exhorted the masses to "Learn from Comrade Lei Feng" on March 5, 1963. Since then, March 5 is celebrated as a special day for voluntary activities.

The city had more than 5.9 million volunteers registered by the end of last year, or one volunteer every five residents, according to the latest report on Shanghai's voluntary service.

And the rate of volunteer registration in the city reached more than 23 percent among local residents, increasing by 2 percentage points, from a year earlier.

A flash mob in Qingpu District raised the curtain on a series of activities to promote the spirit of Lei. One hundred volunteer service items of this year were released.

These cover a wide range of areas such as law consultation, charity bazaars, garbage sorting promotion, psychological consultation and medical diagnosis.

Volunteers celebrate Lei Feng Day, and exciting year ahead
Ti Gong

Volunteers in Zhujiajiao Town mark "Lei Feng Day."

Volunteers will also conduct culture and health lectures and DIY activities, teach seniors how to use smart phones and deliver performances at communities through the year.

The district has registered 230,200 volunteers so far, and 1,286 volunteer service groups.

They have conducted more than 19,500 volunteer service programs and made significant contributions in serving the China International Import Expo, COVID-19 prevention and control, rural revitalization, environmental protection and medical service, district authorities said.

Volunteers celebrate Lei Feng Day, and exciting year ahead
Ti Gong

A coffee cup holder with a pattern created by children with autism.

Volunteers celebrate Lei Feng Day, and exciting year ahead
Ti Gong

People with autism draw coffee cup holders, depicting how love from volunteers lights up their world.

On Friday, the city's spiritual civilization office invited children with autism to draw coffee cup holders, depicting how love from volunteers lights up their world to promote a volunteer culture and spirit.

In a round-table dialogue, volunteers from various circles shared their stories and discussed how volunteer service merges with haipai (Shanghai-style) culture and empowers the city's soft power.

This year's volunteer services will center on the development of the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek and the Five New Cities, according to the city's spiritual civilization office.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Huangpu
China International Import Expo
Suzhou Creek
CIIE
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     