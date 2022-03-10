News / Metro

Cultural, tourist venues in two Shanghai districts closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Li Qian
Hu Min
  11:57 UTC+8, 2022-03-10       0
Internet cafes, museums, art galleries and sports venues among public services shut down due to current wave of pandemic conditions.
All public cultural and tourist service venues in Shanghai's Xuhui and Jing'an districts have been shut down due to the current wave of COVID-19 outbreak.

These include libraries, museums, art galleries, cultural activity centers, tourist service centers, entertainment venues, Internet cafes and venues for jubensha, or live action role-playing games.

All district-owned sports venues in Jing'an have also been closed, including Jing'an Sports Center and Jing'an Stadium.

In the Pudong New Area, Pudong Library, Museum of Art Pudong, Pudong Culture & Arts Center, and China Maritime Museum have been closed.

The reopening times will be announced depending on the progress of the pandemic.

Also, two parks are closed on Thursday, according to Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau. They are Dong'an Park in Xuhui District and Huangdu Park in Jiading District.

Moreover, all indoor venues of the Shanghai Botanical Garden in Xuhui have been closed since Thursday. These include two greenhouses, a bonsai museum and an orchid exhibition hall.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
