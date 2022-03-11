Officials say citywide lockdown rumor not true

Will Shanghai be put under lockdown tonight? The answer is no. The city government made it clear on Friday when answering that question from a WeChat user.

Will Shanghai be put under lockdown tonight? The answer is no. The city government made it clear on Friday when answering that question from a WeChat user.

The question was raised after the city released the latest findings of its investigation into the source of recent COVID-19 infections in Songjiang, Jiading, Minhang, Huangpu, Xuhui and Baoshan districts as well as the Pudong New Area.

The government released an announcement on Friday saying the source of those infections was imported, and the virus initially surfaced at Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers.

The government also said Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital has been put under closed-loop management after a patient from outside of Shanghai tested positive during a screening, with several other infections found in subsequent screenings of other patients.

Information for all diagnosed patients was released earlier and their close and secondary contacts have been put under quarantine.