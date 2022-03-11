A March for the record books envelops Shanghai

Today was the warmest day so far this year in the city, with the mercury topping 26 degrees Celsius, the warmest March in 150 years.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The Xujiahui weather station recorded the highest March 11 temperature since it was founded, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.



The average temperature the weather station has recorded so far in March is 12.5 degrees, more than 3 degrees higher than the average – 9.2 degrees.



The warm weather is forecast to last until Saturday night, when temperatures will drop to between 15 and 21 degrees.



Saturday will be cloudy during the day with temperatures ranging between 16 and 24 degrees.



Rain will hit the city between next Thursday and Sunday with temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees.