Attractions require negative tests, many parks closed to curb outbreak

More venues are requiring a negative nucleic acid test for entry and 104 parks across Shanghai have been temporarily closed to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

The Oriental Pearl TV Tower

More venues are requiring a negative nucleic acid test for entry amid the city's latest outbreak of coronavirus.

They include the city's iconic attractions such as the Oriental Pearl TV Tower in the Pudong New Area, the Shanghai Zoo in Changning District, the City Beach, the Fengjing Ancient Town scenic area, the Langxia Ecological Park and the Jinshanzui Fishing Village in Jinshan District.

Ti Gong

The City Beach

A negative nucleic acid test report taken within 24 hours prior to entry, as well as reservation code, a green health QR code, a green travel history code, and a Chinese ID card or a valid travel document, are necessary for entry.

According to the Oriental Pearl TV Tower, all indoor performances have been called to a halt. And a full refund will be offered to those who have purchased tickets if they want to adjust their travel plans.

Ti Gong

Pandas at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park

Meanwhile, all indoor venues of the attractions in Jinshan mentioned above have been closed, and outdoor places are now operating at only 50 percent of capacity.

Also, 104 parks across Shanghai have been temporarily closed to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection, according to Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

Liyuan Park and Yuyuan Garden in Huangpu District; Daning, Jing'an, Jing'an Sculpture, Xikang, and Zhabei parks in Jing'an District; Xiangyang, Dong'an, Hengshan, Guangqi, Caoxi, and Guilin parks in Xuhui District; and Putuo, Caoyang, Meichuan, Changfeng and Changshou parks in Putuo District are some on the list.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Blossom attracts shutterbugs in Jing'an Sculpture Park.

Shanghai Wild Animal Park in Pudong and countryside parks including Pujiang, Qingxi and Guangfulin have been temporarily shut down as well.

Guyi Garden, Shanghai Garden of the Expo Culture Park and Shanghai Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden) will be temporarily closed from Sunday.

﻿
