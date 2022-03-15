COVID-19 in Shanghai: 9 local cases, 130 local asymptomatic infections

Five confirmed patients and 102 asymptomatic infections were detected during central quarantine.

Li Yi / SHINE

The city reported nine locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 130 local asymptomatic infections, 12 imported patients and three imported asymptomatic cases on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

Of all the local infections, five confirmed patients and 102 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

9 local cases

The first four patients tested positive while being screened as high-risk people and the rest five tested positive during quarantine.

A total of 11 people who had links with them have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 25 infections tested positive during central quarantine as close contacts of previous cases.

The 26th to 34th infections tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.

The 35th to 111th infections tested positive during quarantine as close contacts of previous cases.

The 112th to 130th infections tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.

A total of 82 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.

Imported cases

The first three patients are Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on March 2.



The fourth patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 5.

The fifth patient is a Chinese living in the United States who arrived at the local airport on March 5.

The sixth patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 6.

The seventh patient is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on March 7.

The eighth and ninth patients are Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 10.

The 10th patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 12.

The 11th patient is a Malaysian working in Singapore who arrived at the local airport on February 28.

The 12th patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 12.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 73 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Imported asymptomatic cases

The first case is a Chinese working in Singapore who arrived at the local airport on February 21.



The second case is a Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 27.

The third case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on March 5.

All cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 15 patients and nine asymptomatic infections were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,357 imported cases, 3,776 have been discharged upon recovery and 581 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 482 local cases, 385 have been discharged upon recovery and 90 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 933 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 166 imported ones, the local health commission said.