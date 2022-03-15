News / Metro

Ten in custody for allegedly producing fake Ultraman toys

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:18 UTC+8, 2022-03-15       0
Police seized more than 400,000 of the fake toys, the authentic counterparts of which would be worth 46 million yuan.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:18 UTC+8, 2022-03-15       0
Ten in custody for allegedly producing fake Ultraman toys
Ti Gong

Fake Ultraman toys seized by police

Ten suspects have been apprehended for allegedly producing fake Ultraman toys, Shanghai police said on Tuesday.

The copyright owner of the toys is Japanese toymaker Bandai.

Police in Changning District started their investigation at the end of last year after a resident reported that he probably purchased a fake Ultraman toy from an Internet shop.

The toy he purchased was later identified as a counterfeit by the copyright owner.

The shop offered a wide range of fake Ultraman toys sold at below-market prices.

A man surnamed Zhen who allegedly ran the shop was taken into custody in Fujian Province in January, and the suspects who allegedly produced the fake toys were later tracked down in Guangdong Province.

The fake products were sold to Zhen and a few other Internet shop owners for between 3 (47 US cents) and 15 yuan per item and then sold to customers for 79 to 158 yuan.

Police seized more than 400,000 of the fake toys, the authentic counterparts of which would be worth 46 million yuan.

Shanghai police said they have solved more than 110 copyright infringement cases involving over 370 million yuan so far this year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Changning
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     