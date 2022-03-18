COVID-19 in Shanghai: 57 local cases, 203 local asymptomatic infections

Among local infections, two confirmed patients and 103 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

Imported cases

The first two patients are Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on March 10 from Hong Kong SAR.



The third patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 11.

The fourth patient is a Chinese living in the United States who arrived at the local airport on March 13.

The fifth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 13.

The sixth patient is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on March 14.

The seventh patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on March 14.

The eighth patient is a Chinese working in Spain who arrived at the local airport on March 15.

The ninth and 10th patients are German who arrived at the local airport on March 15.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 153 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Imported asymptomatic cases

The first case is a Chinese working in South Korea who arrived at the local airport on March 14.

The second case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 15.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 24 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, 54 confirmed patients and 38 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,392 imported cases, 3,896 have been discharged upon recovery and 496 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 552 local cases, 385 have been discharged upon recovery and 160 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 1,421 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 124 imported ones, the local health commission said.

The city reported 57 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 203 local asymptomatic infections, 10 imported patients and two imported asymptomatic cases on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

Of all the local infections, two confirmed patients and 103 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

57 local cases

The first two patients were confirmed during central quarantine as they are close contacts of previous cases.

The rest tested positive when screened as high-risk people.

A total of 162 people who had links with them have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 103 infections tested positive during central quarantine as close contacts of previous cases.

The 104th to 203rd infections tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.

A total of 287 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.

