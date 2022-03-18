News / Metro

Centenarian doing his bit to fight against pandemic

﻿ Zhou Anna
Zhou Anna
  14:25 UTC+8, 2022-03-18       0
Liu Zhiqiang, aged 104, is wheelchair-bound and keen to get out of the house after two years to do his bit for the community.
﻿ Zhou Anna
Zhou Anna
  14:25 UTC+8, 2022-03-18       0

Braving steady rain and strong winds, residents in my community started to queue for nucleic acid testing at 8:30am.

Among the first to appear at the site was one of the "celebrities" in the neighborhood, 104-year-old Liu Zhiqiang.

This was my first encounter with a centenarian. And prior to this my understanding of people of such a senior age was difficulty in mobility and somewhat slow thinking.

It proved to be only half true.

While Liu was pushed to the site in a wheelchair by a domestic helper, he kept waving to the dabai (literally "big white," or the medical staff in white protective outfit). According to a community worker, Liu arrived at noon on Wednesday and was even earlier the next day.

"I like to come here early so that the medical staff can leave earlier," said Liu, with striking clarity.

Centenarian doing his bit to fight against pandemic
Zhou Anna / SHINE

Liu arrives in a wheelchair to do the nucleic acid test.

Liu has six children, but it is quite a challenge for them to regularly visit their father since they all live far from the family home. The domestic helper surnamed Wang has been caring for him for many years.

Liu's health, according to Wang, is quite good, but he has not been able to go out for almost two years due to some problems with his legs. When he learned of the community nucleic acid testing on Wednesday, he asked Wang to take him downstairs as soon as possible.

Centenarian doing his bit to fight against pandemic
Zhou Anna / SHINE

The nanny usually communicates with Liu on a whiteboard.

A community notice said that people with mobility issues could contact the neighborhood committee for home services. Both Liu and Wang thought that unnecessary.

Since Liu doesn't have a cellphone, Wang used hers to make an appointment through the app.

"The less trouble there is, the better," she said. "It's no trouble at all for us. As a matter of fact, he was so excited when he heard about it, just like an excuse for him to get out."

As a former political advisor for Jing'an District, Liu has always been enthusiastic about social work.

Sixteen years ago, soon after moving to the neighborhood, he spent more than 15 months urging Putuo District government to build facilities for the disabled in the community. He was "tired, but found it enjoying," in his own words.

The community leader said Liu was always willing to help with many community issues.

"He is like a lucky star for our community. I sincerely hope, with a bit of his blessing this time, this lockdown will be lifted as soon as possible."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     